.
.
.
.
Language

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician

Cans of Coca-Cola sit on a shelf in a store in London. (Reuters)
Cans of Coca-Cola sit on a shelf in a store in London. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

All the COVID-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by minuscule viral particles.

Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Detailing the steps in his calculations, Yates said he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 - at an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter - and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus.

Coronavirus: The top conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus: The top conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19

Even accounting for the coronavirus’ projecting spike proteins and the fact that the spherical particles will leave gaps when stacked together, the total is still less than in a single 330 milliliter (ml) cola can, he said.

“It’s astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls,” Yates said in a statement.

More than 2.34 million people have died in the COVID-19 pandemic so far, and there have been almost 107 million confirmed cases worldwide.

Read more:

How long can coronaviruses survive in a freezer? Up to two years, warns expert

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at -74 deg Celsius, won’t be at pharmacies soon

How long can coronaviruses survive in a closed elevator? Up to 30 minutes, study says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Biden presses China’s Xi on human rights issues in Hong Kong, Xinjiang Biden presses China’s Xi on human rights issues in Hong Kong, Xinjiang
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More