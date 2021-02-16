.
.
.
.
Language

UAE to provide coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly

A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)
A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE to provide coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will start providing coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

“The ministry gives special priority to senior citizens and is keen to provide them with outstanding health services in recognition of their great contributions to society,” state news agency WAM reported.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The service is available for both UAE nationals and residents. The ministry did not specify the age limit.

The country reported 3,123 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 4,892 recoveries and 13 deaths. The total tally stood at 351,895 confirmed cases, 336,731 recovered patients and 1,027 deaths.

The UAE has so far administered 5.005 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, reporting a distribution rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people, WAM reported on Saturday.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said last week the UAE ranked second in the world in terms of vaccine distribution rate.

Read more:

South African COVID-19 variant found in Thailand amid quarantine

Israel to ease more COVID-19 curbs, plans on launching leisure ‘Green Pass’

Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing coronavirus vaccine transfer to Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

GCC Jewish communities form regional alliance; plan to establish Jewish court GCC Jewish communities form regional alliance; plan to establish Jewish court
Iran oil output faces race against time as US sanctions linger Iran oil output faces race against time as US sanctions linger
Saudi Arabia shuts down eight mosques after COVID-19 infections detected Saudi Arabia shuts down eight mosques after COVID-19 infections detected
Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-run in New York Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-run in New York
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
Turkish President Erdogan accuses US of supporting militants in Iraq Turkish President Erdogan accuses US of supporting militants in Iraq

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More