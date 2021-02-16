The United Arab Emirates will start providing coronavirus vaccines at home for the elderly, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

“The ministry gives special priority to senior citizens and is keen to provide them with outstanding health services in recognition of their great contributions to society,” state news agency WAM reported.

The service is available for both UAE nationals and residents. The ministry did not specify the age limit.

To receive COVID 19 vaccine service for elderly citizens and residents at home, you can call 80011111 or contact the nearest health center.#TogetherWeRecover#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/l2IcILkhzd — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 15, 2021

The country reported 3,123 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 4,892 recoveries and 13 deaths. The total tally stood at 351,895 confirmed cases, 336,731 recovered patients and 1,027 deaths.

The UAE has so far administered 5.005 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, reporting a distribution rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people, WAM reported on Saturday.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said last week the UAE ranked second in the world in terms of vaccine distribution rate.

