.
.
.
.
Language

Gaza’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment on the way after Israeli approval: Officials 

A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in the West Bank. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Gaza’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment on the way after Israeli approval: Officials 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Gaza’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, comprising 1,000 doses, was en route to the territory from the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israel approved transfer of the shipment, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Gaza, which has a population of two million, has reported more than 53,000 cases of the coronavirus and 538 deaths. Palestinian officials said the shipment would include enough doses to inoculate 1,000 people.

Shipment, via Israel, of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank to Gaza had drawn criticism from right-wing Israeli politicians.

A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern Gaza Strip. (File photo: Reuters)
A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern Gaza Strip. (File photo: Reuters)

Palestinian officials, blaming Israel, said a transfer planned for Monday had been cancelled.

COGAT, an Israeli liaison office with the Palestinians, and Palestinian health ministry officials said on Wednesday the vaccine was on its way to the Gaza border and would enter the territory later in the day.

Read more:

Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing coronavirus vaccine transfer to Gaza

Hamas blasts Israel over blocking COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

Palestinian Authority push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More