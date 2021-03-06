.
UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported on Saturday 2,959 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, after conducting 242,159 coronavirus tests, according to the NCEMA.

An additional 1,901 recoveries were also reported, in addition to 14 COVID-19-related deaths.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 408,236 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 391,205 have recovered while the death toll reached 1,310 as of March 6.

