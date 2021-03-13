.
.
.
.
Language

No more COVID-19 vaccinations in parliament: Lebanon’s deputy speaker after scandal

000_1Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli at Lebanon's parliament in Beirut, May 23, 2018. (AFP)597L0
Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli at Lebanon's parliament in Beirut, May 23, 2018. (AFP)
Coronavirus

No more COVID-19 vaccinations in parliament: Lebanon’s deputy speaker after scandal

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lawmakers will get their COVID-19 vaccinations in hospital like everyone else from now on, the deputy speaker of Lebanon’s parliament said on Friday following a scandal over MPs receiving early jabs in the legislature.

About a dozen parliamentarians were vaccinated last month despite not being in a top priority group - sparking outrage in a country reeling from the impact of the pandemic and a financial meltdown.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli, who was among the vaccinated lawmakers, said they would not be getting their second doses in parliament.

“We will do it in accordance with the important directive concerning the hospitals,” Ferzli, who is in his early 70s, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The World Bank, which is partially funding Lebanon’s inoculation program, initially threatened to suspend financing over the incident.

Lebanon began its vaccination program on Feb. 14 and has since given the first dose to about 100,000 of its more than six million people.

Despite official assurances that everyone is entitled to vaccination, rights groups fear many migrant workers and some of more than a million Syrian and Palestinian refugees in the country may be left out.

Read more:

Lebanon heads for ‘total darkness’ blackout as electricity funds dry up

Lebanon approves $246 million safety net, but seeks oversight cuts to ease impact

Thousands march in central Beirut as Lebanon political deadlock persists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib
George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial
Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home
EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More