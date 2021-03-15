.
.
.
.
Language

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for now, says WHO

A file photo shows An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters)
A file photo shows An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for now, says WHO

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Countries should continue using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for now, the World Health Organization said Monday, after a number of nations halted its use over blood clot fears.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing.

“So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine.”

Read more:

No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of side effects

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More