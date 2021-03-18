First local coronavirus case since Feb confirmed by China

China reported one confirmed local coronavirus case on Thursday, health authorities said.

The case in Xi’an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since Feb. 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi’an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.

