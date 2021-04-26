.
.
.
.
Language

India’s COVID-19 crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen cylinder into the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen cylinder into the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s COVID-19 crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:

India’s coronavirus cases hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the US pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and nationwide turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the storm of infections had shaken the nation.

Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they were unable to cope with the rush of patients.

The US will immediately send raw materials for vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to its massive surge in infections, President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

Germany will send oxygen and medical aid in the coming days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, while the European Commission has also said it aims to send oxygen and medicines.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has a tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2,812 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed.

Health experts say the death count is probably far higher.

Read more:

Thailand suspends travel from India as it steps up COVID-19 measures at home

Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID-19 crisis

PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More