.
.
.
.
Language

Nepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Members of ground staff wearing protective gear stand near a helicopter transporting a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on May 3, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Members of ground staff wearing protective gear stand near a helicopter transporting a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on May 3, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Nepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kathmandu

Published: Updated:

Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases.

“People who have already got the first dose will be in difficulty if they don’t receive their second dose within the stipulated time,” said Samir Adhikari, a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population in capital Kathmandu.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Monday, Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines to prevent a collapse of the small country’s creaky health infrastructure.

Nepal, wedged between China and India, has already vaccinated more than two million people with the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India and China’s Sinopharm.

But authorities were forced to suspend the vaccination program last month after the country failed to secure fresh dispatches of vaccine from India and China.

“I would like to request our neighbors, friendly countries and international organizations to help us with vaccines and critical care medicines ...to support ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic,” Oli said in a televised address.

Oli said officials were in contact China and Russia and other manufacturers to urgently secure vaccines.

Oli, who has been criticized for doing little to contain the pandemic, said vaccines and critical care medicines were “global goods” and that every one should have access.

On Monday, Nepal’s COVID-19 cases increased by 7,388 and deaths by 37, the highest spike in 24 hours since the pandemic started. Nepal has recorded a total of 343,418 cases and 3,362 deaths, according to official data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Weeping relatives offered last respects to their loved ones as crematory workers lifted bodies for open air cremation on the bank of Bagmati river near the Pashupatinath temple, the biggest Hindu shrine in Kathmandu.

Crematory workers say they were stretched as the flow of dead bodies had increased with the recent spike in deaths.

Read more:

Norwegian becomes climber first to test positive for COVID-19 on Mount Everest

Climbers return to Mount Everest after COVID-19 closure

Nepal’s schools close as air pollution hits alarming levels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks
Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More