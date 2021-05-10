India posts 366,161 new COVID-19 cases over last 24 hours

India’s daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from the 400,000 mark on Monday, while its daily rise in deaths also fell after two straight days of more than 4,000 fatalities.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths. India’s total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

