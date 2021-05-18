.
.
.
.
Language

India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:

India’s total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

India becomes the world’s second nation, after the US, to pass the grim milestone. The country’s total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

London has around 400 COVID-19 cases of Indian variant: Sadiq Khan

India’s COVID-19 cases lower but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right
Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More