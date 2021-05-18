India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

India’s total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

India becomes the world’s second nation, after the US, to pass the grim milestone. The country’s total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

London has around 400 COVID-19 cases of Indian variant: Sadiq Khan

India’s COVID-19 cases lower but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high