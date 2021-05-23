.
.
.
.
Language

Taiwan promises quick fix to COVID-19 testing issue after criticism

People wearing protective gear sit at a waiting area during a vaccination session for healthcare workers following the recent rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People wearing protective gear sit at a waiting area during a vaccination session for healthcare workers following the recent rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Taiwan promises quick fix to COVID-19 testing issue after criticism

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Taipei

Published: Updated:

Taiwan’s health minister promised on Sunday to resolve a logjam with reporting positive COVID-19 tests after abruptly raising case numbers, a move that prompted criticisms from opposition politicians and jokes online about questionable statistics.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

On Saturday and Sunday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced a total of 570 new cases whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to reporting delays following the surge in cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Chen said they were working to resolve the “traffic jam” problem by simplifying the reporting system and adding more machines that can perform quicker and more accurate tests.

“I believe that we will quickly be able to resolve this systemic issue.”

He added this week would be a crucial one in terms of observing how well the virus was being brought under control, with the peak day for cases being seen last Monday.

Chen has said the “regression calibration” of case numbers was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections.

But the move has gone down poorly with Taiwan’s opposition parties, who say Chen is inventing words and spreading fear.

“Today the command center created a new expression, ‘regression calibration’, adding 400 new infections,” Johnny Chiang, chairman of the main opposition party the Kuomintang, wrote on his Facebook page late on Saturday.

“This information has terrified everyone, as the daily numbers being received were inaccurate.”

The small Taiwan People’s Party, led by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, called on the government not to engage in “cognitive warfare”, riffing off accusations Taiwan has leveled at China about spreading propaganda and misinformation.

Ko said the rise in tests and infections was causing delays in reporting numbers to the central government for collation, but added the reporting system needed improving, rather than “creating new expressions”.

The term “regression calibration” has also caused some amusement online, and black humor.

In one joke, a woman asks her boyfriend how many girlfriends he has had before, to which he replies “just you”.

“After getting married, with regression calibration I’d had about 50.”

Taiwan has now reported 4,322 cases including 23 deaths since the pandemic began.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More