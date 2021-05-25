UAE reports 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the UAE’s total number of recorded cases to 559,291 and its total death toll to 1,658.

Meanwhile, 1,630 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 539,161.

The UAE is well-positioned to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on tourism, according to a new report by Palarch’s Journal of Archaeology Of Egypt/Egyptology.

There were 21,000 fewer flights departing from the UAE between January and July of 2020.

Read more:

UAE’s travel sector set to bounce back after profound COVID-19 effect on industry

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused COVID-19 vaccine doses

Bahrain reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll amid recent surge