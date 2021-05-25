.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the UAE’s total number of recorded cases to 559,291 and its total death toll to 1,658.

Meanwhile, 1,630 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 539,161.

The UAE is well-positioned to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on tourism, according to a new report by Palarch’s Journal of Archaeology Of Egypt/Egyptology.

There were 21,000 fewer flights departing from the UAE between January and July of 2020.

Read more:

UAE’s travel sector set to bounce back after profound COVID-19 effect on industry

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused COVID-19 vaccine doses

Bahrain reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll amid recent surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More