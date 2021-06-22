.
China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year: Media

Air China planes seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport, China, during the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The provisional timeline of the second half of 2022 was set during a mid-May meeting of the country’s cabinet, or State Council, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

