China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year: Media

China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The provisional timeline of the second half of 2022 was set during a mid-May meeting of the country’s cabinet, or State Council, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

