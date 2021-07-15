.
UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am

Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER via iStock)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi has announced a partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight until 5 am to carry out a sanitation program, according to an announcement from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

“Sterilization will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services,” the committee said in a statement.

“The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine,” the committee said, adding that those wishing to leave their homes during the lockdown will have to apply for a permit.

