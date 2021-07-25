Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source

Nearly 500 companies and contractors are preparing to receive foreign pilgrims to perform the Umrah starting on the first of Muharram under the condition they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Member of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri confirmed to Al Arabiya that there are more than 6,000 external Umrah agencies, and about 30 websites and platforms for global reservations available for foreign pilgrims wishing to book their journey to perform the Umrah.

Al-Amiri confirmed that all Umrah services and packages can be done online through global and local booking platforms approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in either a B2B system or through individuals via a B2C system. Saudi Umrah companies will be offering housing, transportation, and all ground services packages, he added.

“Through the online platforms, pilgrims can purchase their entire program of travel, transportation, hotels, and catering, and specify a company or institution for Umrah to provide services, while Umrah companies and institutions are currently being prepared to follow all health precautions and crowd management have been taken for its employees and workers, and the work of a number of these has been activated,” Al-Amiri told Al Arabiya.