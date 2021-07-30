.
CDC says Delta COVID-19 variant causes severe illness, spreads ‘like chickenpox’

A woman wearing a mask passes by a coronavirus disease mobile testing van, as cases of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, in Washington Square Park in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness, the New York Times reported, citing an internal CDC document.

The variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines, the report said, adding that the agency’s reverse course on masking guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans on Tuesday was based on this document.

However, CDC’s figures show that the vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death in vaccinated people, the report said, citing experts.

New research showed the vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant carried tremendous amounts of the virus in the nose and throat, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the Times.

Leslie Garcia administers a COVID-19 vaccination dose to Raul Zarate at a clinic in South Los Angeles on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (File photo: AFP)
The Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, the report said.

The immediate next step for the agency is to “acknowledge the war has changed,” the report cited the document as saying.

CDC is expected to publish additional data on the variant on Friday, the NYT said.

