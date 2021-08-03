Chinese passengers can request refunds for Aug 4-31 flights over Delta variant

Passengers who have bought domestic tickets for flights scheduled from August 4 to 31 can request a full refund, China’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus hit many Chinese cities.

The policy is to accommodate control and prevention measures for coronavirus by reducing the movement of people, the Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for COVID-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

