Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access

A man in Italy has tattooed his COVID-19 “Green Pass” QR code on his arm for easier access when entering places where its required.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



In a video posted on Instagram by tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone, his client is seen entering a McDonald’s fast food restaurant where he scanned the code on his mobile phone then had it verified by an employee.





Italy’s so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.



Mario Draghi’s government adopted the pass to try to accelerate vaccinations in the face of the delta variant, but it has triggered protests by some Italians who say it tramples on freedoms and is an indirect way of making vaccines obligatory.





As of August 6, it is required to access gyms, swimming pools, museums, cinemas and to eat indoors at restaurants, and from September 1 it will also be mandatory for university students and to travel on trains, planes, ships and coaches.



With Reuters

Advertisement

Read more:

Italian police block Telegram groups due to fake COVID health pass schemes

Europe tightens borders, implements stricter quarantine amid Delta variant fears

Italy eyes new COVID-19 rules for EU, UK, Israel arrivals mid-may