.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

mRNA booster shot generates stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Data

  • Font
Vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate is seen in an undated photograph. (Reuters)
Vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate is seen in an undated photograph. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

mRNA booster shot generates stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Data

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

People who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

J&J has asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a shot of its own single-dose vaccine as the booster dose. The FDA’s advisers are set to consider the need on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The NIH will present the mix-and-match data to the FDA panel on Friday, Axios said.

Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Coronavirus Coronavirus Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines

There were limitations to the NIH data, according to the report. Neutralizing antibodies only prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the report said it was unclear how long the response will last.

The NIH, FDA and J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech and Moderna Inc use the mRNA technology.

The health regulator’s outside experts will also discuss the need for an additional dose of Moderna’s vaccine on Friday.

Scientists at the FDA have said Moderna had not met all of the agency’s criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot’s first two doses has remained strong.

Read more:

Australian region makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for service sector workers

Experts predict ‘severe’ flu season once COVID-19 restrictions relaxed

COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai
Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More