.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

British scientists identify gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. NIAID-RML/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

British scientists identify gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine.

Around 60 percent of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers at Oxford University said on Friday, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the effect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The scientists found that the increased risk is not because of a difference in genetic coding of the proteins, but because of differences in the DNA that makes a kind of “switch” to turn a gene on.

That genetic signal is likely to affect cells in the lung, while a higher risk version of the identified gene, called LZTFL1, possibly prevents the cells lining airways and the lungs from responding to the virus properly.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, the higher risk version gene does not affect the body’s immune system that makes antibodies to fight off infections, researchers said, adding that those people carrying this version of the gene should respond normally to vaccines.

“(The study) shows that the way in which the lung responds to the infection is critical. This is important because most treatments have focused on changing the way in which the immune system reacts to the virus,” said Professor James Davies, co-lead of the study.

The findings were published in the Nature Genetics journal.

Read more:

Pfizer says its antiviral pill cuts risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent

China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak spreads to 20th province as cases near 800

UK authorizes Merck coronavirus antiviral pill, first shown to treat COVID

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More