Fauci says he won’t be surprised if new COVID-19 variant omicron already in US

  • Font
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Covid-19’s omicron variant may well already have arrived in the US.

“I would not be surprised if it is, Fauci said on NBC’s “Weekend Today on Saturday. “We have not detected yet, but when a virus shows “this degree of transmissibility it “almost invariably ultimately is going to go essentially all over, he said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Travel restrictions imposed by Biden on South Africa and seven other countries in the region are a way to buy time for the US to prepare defenses against the variant and shouldn’t lead to panic, Fauci said.

Questions about the omicron variant include whether it causes disease that’s more serious than infections with the earlier delta variant, he said. While it’s “conceivable that the latest variant may diminish vaccine protection against Covid-19, existing vaccination may be able to contain it, Fauci said.

Biden, who is at Nantucket for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, has been briefed on the latest and his Covid response team is in regular contact with health officials around the world, according to a White House official.

“It seems to have spread rather rapidly in South Africa, Fauci said. “Its ability to infect people who have recovered from infection and even people who have been vaccinated makes us say this is something you have to pay really close attention to and be prepared for something that’s serious.

Read more:

In slap at China, US praises South Africa's detection of new COVID-19 strain Omicron

Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over COVID-19 variant Omicron

Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries

