Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

An aerial view of Muscat, the capital of Oman. (Reuters)

Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced its first two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant, according to a state news agency report.

This comes on the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the first patient had died after contracting the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant.

The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots could be key to protect against infection from the newly identified variant.

