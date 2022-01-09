.
Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh city, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view of Riyadh city, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,460 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 578,753 COVID-19 cases and 8,893 deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia.

In the last 24 hours, there were also 843 recoveries, bringing the total to 546,614.

Saudi Arabia updated COVID-19 rules

The Ministry of Interior announced that those who do refuse a temperature check before entering public or private places, and don’t follow social distancing rules will receive a $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) fine.

In case of repeat offenses, the fine can reach up to $266,000 (100,000 riyal).

Numbers have continued to increase in recent weeks after the first case of the omicron variant was detected in Saudi Arabia on December 1.

That case was traced to an unnamed north African country, according to the official SPA news agency.

Saudi Arabia recently reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, as well as in public places. Masks are now required again in both indoor and outdoor places.

