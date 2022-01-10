.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Deltacron’ likely result of lab error: Experts

  • Font
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

‘Deltacron’ likely result of lab error: Experts

AFP

Published: Updated:

Experts said Monday that an alleged hybrid coronavirus mutation dubbed “deltacron” reportedly discovered in a Cyprus lab is most likely the result of a lab contamination, and not a new worrying variant.

Cypriot media reported the discovery Saturday, describing it as having “the genetic background of the delta variant along with some of the mutations of omicron”.

While it is possible for coronaviruses to genetically combine, it is rare, and scientists analysing the discovery of so-called “deltacron” say it is unlikely.

“The Cypriot 'deltacron' sequences reported by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly contamination,” Tom Peacock, a virologist with the infectious diseases department at Imperial College London, tweeted over the weekend.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Jeffrey Barrett, the head of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at Britain's Wellcome Sanger Institute, said the alleged mutations are located on a part of the genome that is vulnerable to error in certain sequencing procedures.

“This is almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the delta and omicron lineages,” he said Monday.

Scientists are eager to battle a deluge of disinformation about Covid-19, much of it circulating online.

Last week, unverified reports emerged of a “flurona” or “flurone” virus circulating -- a combination of the flu and the coronavirus -- which the World Health Organization (WHO) dismissed Monday.

“Let's not use words like deltacron, flurona or flurone. Please,” tweeted Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the WHO.

“These words imply combination of viruses/variants and this is not happening,” she said.

While people can suffer from influenza and coronavirus at the same time, the two viruses cannot combine.

In contrast to new variants of Covid-19 such as omicron, which greatly impact the course of the pandemic, cases of simultaneous infection of the flu and coronavirus are nothing new.

Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has given rise to dozens of variants, four of which have been designated “of concern” by the WHO: alpha, beta, delta and omicron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Russia is causing a renewed crisis for all of Europe: Senior US diplomat Russia is causing a renewed crisis for all of Europe: Senior US diplomat
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video
Kuwait to build new airport: Report Kuwait to build new airport: Report
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More