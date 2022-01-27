UAE allows entry for travelers from 12 African countries

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the resumption of entry for travelers from 12 African countries, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.



In addition to resuming all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the entry measures for travelers coming in from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will be updated as of January 29.



Travelers from all these countries must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test carried out within 48 hours before arrival to the UAE, and must take a COVID-19 rapid test at the airport of departure as well as undertake another PCR test upon arrival to the airport in the UAE, according to the WAM report.



The GCAA and NCEMA added that all travelers must adhere to the existing precautionary measures and advised people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms against travel.



