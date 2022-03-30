Ramadan 2022: UAE clarifies COVID-19 rules for worshippers

The United Arab Emirates National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority clarified its COVID-19 restrictions for worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.



NCEMA said that women’s prayer halls will be open and return to pre-pandemic regulations during Ramadan. Daily lessons and lectures held in mosques can resume after Asr or Isha prayers during the holy month.



Volunteers must be present in mosques and women’s prayer halls to monitor worshippers’ adherence to precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and using one’s own prayer mat or disposable prayer mat.



The current one-meter physical distancing between worshippers in mosques and places of worship will still apply, NCEMA said, adding that Tarawih prayers will be allowed during the entire month of Ramadan.



It also said that the tahajjud prayers (optional late-night prayers) will be held during the last ten days of Ramadan, adding that the prayer time for tahajjud has been capped at 45 minutes.



Worshippers will have to line up in a straight vertical line in order to facilitate entry and exit of people, NCEMA added.



NCEMA will supervise and monitor the measures during the first week of Ramadan to asses the situation and amend and update precautions as it deems fit.



