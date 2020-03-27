Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Abha, Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Houthi militia targeting the Saudi Arabian cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, according to the coalition spokesperson.

Colonel Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition, confirmed the news in a statement carried by state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The attack comes less than a day after Yemen's warring parties had welcomed a UN call for an immediate ceasefire on Thursday to focus on efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks in recent years from drones fired by the Houthi militia from the Kingdom’s southern border with Yemen.

Last Update: 23:19 KSA 02:19 - GMT 23:19