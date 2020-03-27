Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 92 confirmed cases, raising total to 1,104

Saudi Arabia reported 92 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 1,104, the Ministry of Health announced.

Out of the 92 cases, 46 were found in Riyadh, 19 in Medinah, and10 in al-Qatif, the ministry said.

Seven cases were also reported in Jeddah, four in Dammam, two in Dhahran, and another two in Buraydah.

One new case of coronavirus was found in Hufof, and another was reported in Khobar.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (92) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل حالتي تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (35) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/p1VS1PBBUI — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 27, 2020

Out of the 92 new cases, 10 are linked to travel, while the other 82 involve people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals, according to the ministry.

The ministry had announced on Thursday that the death toll in the Kingdom rose to three.

A total of 35 people have recovered from coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Precautionary measures

Saudi Arabia began implementing several strict measures to contain the outbreak.

The Kingdom banned residents from entering or exiting Riyadh, Mecca, Medina starting from Thursday. The recently imposed curfew, which was supposed to begin at 7 p.m. across the country, will now begin at 3 p.m. in the three cities of Riyadh, Mecca, and Medina.

All malls and parks were shut down earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Restaurants and cafes have also been banned from serving food and beverages.

