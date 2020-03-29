Missiles intercepted above Saudi Arabian cities Riyadh, Jazan: Sources

At least two missiles have been intercepted above Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.

At least one missile was also intercepted over the southern city of Jazan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

“Loud explosions were heard across the northern areas of Riyadh and sources confirmed it was after two ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed. We’re hearing reports that the damaged parts of the missiles have now been scattered and we are yet to hear of any reports of injuries yet,” Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh Abdulrahman al-Osaimi said.

Residents and citizens in the northern districts of Riyadh reported hearing three loud explosions around 11:20 pm local time.

The Arab Coalition confirmed to the Saudi Arabian al-Ekhbariya channel a ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed over the skies of Riyadh.

The attacks come more than a day after the Arab Coalition had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Houthi militia targeting the Saudi Arabian cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks in recent years from drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia from the Kingdom’s southern border with Yemen.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.

