The Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen carried out several airstrikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, according to Reuters citing witnesses.



The strikes on Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday toward Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi near the Yemeni border.

Read more:

Yemen suspends all flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Last Update: 15:04 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04