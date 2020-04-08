Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 2,932 total cases, 631 recoveries

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,932 coronavirus cases and 631 recoveries, the health ministry spokesman announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's death toll reached 41.

The spokesman continued to urge everyone to follow instructions and to commit to the implemented measures in order to avoid contracting the virus and to slow the spread.

Saudi's Health Minister Dr. Tawfig al-Rabiah said on Tuesday the Kingdom's coronavirus cases could reach between 10,000 to 200,000 within weeks based on four different studies conducted by Saudi and foreign experts. He also said the results indicate a constant increase in the numbers rather than a decrease.

The numbers in the coming stages depend on everyone's cooperation and commitment to the instructions and precautionary measures, according to the health minister.

Saudi Arabia implements measures including 24-hour curfew, suspention of Umrah pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on several cities including Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar as of Monday night. The Kingdom also suspended the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers. Muslims around the world were asked to delay their plans for Hajj this year amid uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered coronavirus treatment to be available for anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visa in the Kingdom.





