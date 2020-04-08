Coronavirus: UAE confirms 300 new cases over past 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 300 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 2,659, the health ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 12 died and 186 recovered so far.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Dr. Farida al-Hosani continued to urge everyone to follow the precautionary measures implemented to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

The UAE announced on Saturday the extentionsion of the nationwide disinfection program until further notice. Meanwhile, Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.





Read more:

UAE extends curfew indefinitely due to disinfection program

Dubai extends suspension of commercial activities until April 18

Dubai opens third drive-through coronavirus testing center

Last Update: 13:37 KSA 16:37 - GMT 13:37