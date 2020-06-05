Pompeo discusses regional stability, Libya ceasefire with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had discussed regional developments with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, including supporting UN efforts toward a lasting ceasefire in Libya.

“Had an important conversation with Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on increasing regional stability and supporting a lasting @UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya. Grateful for our strong partnership in combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Pompeo tweeted on Thursday.

Had an important conversation with Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on increasing regional stability and supporting a lasting @UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya. Grateful for our strong partnership in combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 4, 2020

On Monday, the United Nations said both sides in the Libyan conflict had agreed to resume ceasefire talks and warned that weapons and fighters being flown into Libya threatened a new escalation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The phone call between Pompeo and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed comes as Libyan National Army spokesman Major General Ahmed al-Mesmari said that the battle against Turkish forces “is not only in Tripoli.”

Several peacemaking efforts in Libya have collapsed or stalled since clashes began in 2014.

Fighters loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) stand outside a technical (pickup truck mounted with turret) at Tripoli International Airport. (Reuters)

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj is fighting a civil war against an alternative government based in the eastern city of Benghazi whose forces are led by General Khalifa Haftar. The GNA relies on a plethora of militias, including Islamist and terrorist groups, formed in and after the 2011 uprising against longtime dictator Qaddafi.

The United Arab Emirates has called in the past on all Libyan parties to commit to the UN-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by general Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias that include hardline groups linked to al-Qaeda and others.

(With Reuters)

Read more:

UN envoy holds Libya cease-fire talks with team from Haftar’s eastern forces

Turkish Petroleum seeking exploration permit in Libya, likely to stoke tensions

Libyan National Army shoots down Turkish drone near al-Watiya airbase

Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 03:04 - GMT 00:04