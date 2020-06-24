Two Houthi militia leaders killed in northern al-Jawf province: Sources

Two Houthi militant leaders in al-Jawf, including the militia group’s intelligence chief in the northern governorate, were killed during ongoing battles with the Yemeni army, according to sources.

Sources confirmed that Houthi intelligence chief in al-Jawf Riyadh Salah and the Houthis’ Preventive Security chief there Jamal al-Qayz were during battles to liberate militant-held sites east of the al-Hazm district within the governorate.

Yemeni army soldiers were able to reopen a strategic road linking the governorate with Marib and Nihm, the sources added.

The director of information within al-Jawf governorate, Yahya Qama, also confirmed that the Yemeni army managed to capture an explosives expert belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia east of al-Hazm. The man had large amounts of landmines and explosive devices.

Yemen’s national armed forces, with the support of the Popular Resistance forces and the Arab Coalition, have been engaged in fierce clashes with the Houthis in recent days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said that they had intercepted three Houthi missiles fired toward the southern border cities of Najran and Jizan, as well as several armed drones launched towards the kingdom late on Monday.

