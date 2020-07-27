Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Egyptian counterpart discuss regional developments

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry discussed the latest regional developments in a meeting at the al-Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
The two parties discussed Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s mutual support and cooperation when it comes to facing all threats to their stability and security, the Egypt-based Middle East News Agency reported.
Prince Faisal is expected to meet with President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi later this evening.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36