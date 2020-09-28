Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful solution to conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia on Monday called for the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be resolved by “peaceful means,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern and interest the developments of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” SPA reported, adding that the Kingdom calls for a ceasefire and urges the two parties to resolve the conflict by “peaceful means in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions.”
Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with the sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery amid reports of at least 21 deaths and hundreds of people being wounded.
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50