UAE’s Gargash says Turkey’s army in Qatar destabilizes region

Turkey’s army in Qatar is an element of instability in the Gulf region, a senior official of the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday, adding that it contributes to negative polarization.

“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.

“It reinforces polarization, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its peoples,” added Gargash.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the presence of Turkish troops in Qatar, TRT Arabi reported.

“The presence of Turkish troops in Qatar is to ensure peace and stability not only for Qatar but also for the Gulf region,” TRT Arabi quoted Erdogan as saying.

Al Arabiya English’s Tamara Abueish contributed to this report.

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 01:08 - GMT 22:08