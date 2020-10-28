Saudi Arabia set to announce abolishing Kafala sponsorship system next year: Maaal

Saudi Arabia is set to announce the replacement of the foreign worker sponsorship system, known as kafala, as it will be replacing it with a form of contract between employers and employees, according to unnamed sources who spoke to the Maaal newspaper.

Maaal newspaper on Tuesday cited unnamed sources that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development was planning on announcing a decision sometime next week aimed at reforming contracts between workers and their employees.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is expected that more than 10 million expatriates will benefit from the new system. This initiative is part of other initiatives targeting the quality of life for expatriates, including one for housing and another for entertainment,” Maaal’s report read.

Maaal’s sources said the announcement of the reforms was supposed to have been made this week but had been postponed to next week amid final preparations regarding the changes, including the invitation of international media reporters to a planned press conference.

Reports of Saudi Arabia abolishing its sponsorship system were first raised earlier this year in February Saudi Gazette reported through unnamed sources.

The current kafala system ties workers to their employers, or sponsors, who are responsible for the employees’ visa and legal status. The new law would limit the relationship between employers and expatriate workers under the system, who primarily work in construction and domestic work.

The move would be the latest in a series of economic reforms as the country turns away from dependence on oil revenues under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The abolition of the sponsorship system would give expatriate workers freedom to secure exit and entry visas, receive the final passport exit stamp without a sponsor, and gain employment without approval from a sponsor.

Kafala systems emerged in the 1950s when countries in the Arabian Gulf began hiring migrant workers at a rapid pace to accelerate development following the discovery of oil.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia set to abolish sponsorship system soon: Report

Saudi Arabia is not ready to close the door on low-skilled immigrants

What you need to know: A timeline of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms

Al Arabiya English’s Lauren Holtmeier contributed to this report.

Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 23:04 - GMT 20:04