US warns of drone, missile attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

The US warned of drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has been the target of sporadic attacks launched from its neighbor Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s warning of attacks came on Wednesday as the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed six bomb-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom.

The Arab Coalition added it had intercepted a futher three ballistic missiles targeting the southern cities of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait.

The coalition said it is taking the necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian objects.

“The terrorist Houthi militia, and those who stand behind it, are continuing their crimes through attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. Such terrorist attempts are blatant contraventions to the customary International Humanitarian Law and flagrant contradictions of humanitarian values,” the coalition said in a statement.

The attacks come amid an intensification in fighting as the Houthis try and seize control of the oil-rich Marib province, which is the UN-recognized government’s last stronghold in the north of the country.

The Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2015.

Houthis raise weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters in Sanaa, Yemen, February, 25, 2020. (AP)

What to do during a drone or missile attack: US Embassy advice

“The Embassy is tracking reports of possible missiles or drones that may be headed toward Riyadh today, October 28. The Embassy urges American citizens to stay alert, and to immediately review and take necessary precautions,” wrote the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s website.

It also gave the following advice:

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.

If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.

After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”

Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 07:52 - GMT 04:52