Sudan, UAE sign MoU to build solar power plants operated by UAE for 20 years

Sudan and the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of solar energy plants with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), the Sudanese energy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
UAE, represented by one of its private companies, will supply, build, install and operate plants for 20 years, the energy ministry said, without specifying how many plants the deal would entail.
The Gulf country will also train and employ Sudanese workers throughout the contract period, with a commitment by the Sudanese government to purchase electricity at a competitive price, according to the statement.
Read More:
Sudan: Deal with US blocks further compensation claims being filed against us
Sudan signs agreement with US restoring its sovereign immunity
Sudan normalizes relations with Israel
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 23:27 - GMT 20:27