Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist group: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars

The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization and does not represent Islam, Saudi Press Agency cited Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars as saying on Tuesday.

“The Muslim Brothers’ Group is a terrorist group and [does not] represent the method of Islam, rather it blindly follows its partisan objectives that are running contrary to the guidance of our graceful religion, while taking religion as a mask to disguise its purposes in order to practice the opposite such as sedition, wreaking havoc, committing violence and terrorism,” the council said.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates officially designated the group as a terrorist organization “to keep sedition at bay.” Bahrain and Egypt soon followed suit.

The countries have urged the public to stay away from the organization and not sympathize with its actions.

According to the council, the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission is “calling for rebellion against the rulers, wreaking havoc in the states, [and] destabilizing co-existence in the country.”

The group’s only goal is “to grab the reins of power” rather than show “any care of Islamic creed,” SPA cited the council as saying.

