Two injured in attack on non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah: Authorities

An employee of the Greek embassy and a Saudi Arabian security guard were slightly injured during an attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, according to authorities from the Mecca Governorate.

The Khawajaat Cemetery has been secured and the situation is currently stable, an Al Arabiya correspondent said.

The incident occured when several members from different foreign embassies were attending an event at the cemetery, the authorities said without providing more details.

In a joint statement, the embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States said that they support Saudi Arabia authorities in their investigation into the attack and its perpetrators.

The embassies also thanked the Saudi Arabians who took the initiative to help everyone who was at the site of the attack, the statement added.

A picture shows the outside of a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah. (AFP)

Al-Ekhbariya TV also showed footage of security cordons around the cemetery.

People of different nationalities, including British and Portuguese soldiers, have been buried in the Khawajaat cemetery, according to Al Arabiya.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05