Arab Coalition intercepts 5 explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis

The Arab Coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drones, launched by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia, within 24 hours, Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Thursday, according to state news agency SPA.
The Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace four explosive-laden Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), which al-Maliki said were “systematically and deliberately launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias to target civilians and civilian targets in the Kingdom.”
The spokesman added that the Coalition was taking all necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian targets from the attacks.
“The terrorist leaders and operatives responsible for those barbaric, terrorist operations will be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” al-Maliki added.
The Coalition has reported in recent weeks increased aerial attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen towards civilian areas in the Kingdom, using remote-operated, explosive-laden drones and boats, as well as attacks using ballistic missiles.
On Wednesday, the Arab Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats launched by the Houthis from Hodeidah Governorate in Yemen.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia will strike with ‘iron fist’ those who threaten security: Crown Prince
Dutch police arrest man over shooting at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague
ISIS claims attack on Jeddah’s non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 01:29 - GMT 22:29