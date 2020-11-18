UAE summit: Jordan’s King Abdullah meets Bahrain King, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has joined Bahrain and UAE leaders for a trilateral summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in the UAE on Tuesday and was received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati state news agency WAM.

Other officials present included UAE Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“They welcomed King Hamad and expressed sincere condolences to him on the death of [Bahrain’s] Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa,” WAM reported.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrives in Abu Dhabi, left, to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right. (WAM)

King Abdullah arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as well, at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed, according to the office of the Jordanian king.

The summit comes after the UAE and Bahrain normalized relations in September with Jordan’s neighbor, Israel.

Jordan made peace with Israel in 1994.

Soldiers stand guard in a watchtower flying Jordanian flags, in the area of ​​Baqoura near the Israeli-Jordanian, border, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP)

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said in August that the UAE-Israel deal would directly benefit Jordan.

The UAE’s treaty with Israel “bolsters Jordan’s stability and reaffirms its importance in future initiatives,” Al Otaiba wrote in an op-ed for Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the UAE-Israel deal would “move the region toward a just peace” - if Israel approached it as an incentive to end occupation of Palestinian land.

