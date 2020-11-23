Saudi FM denies Netanyahu NEOM visit: ‘There were no Israelis present’

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan denied Israeli media reports Monday that a meeting occurred between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Israel’s Army Radio and Kan Radio both reported that the Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Israel’s spy agency, the Mossad, Yosef Meir Cohen, secretly flew to NEOM from Tel Aviv to meet Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Reuters earlier reported.
“I received and bid farewell to Secretary of State Pompeo in the airport in NEOM and attended his meeting with the Crown Prince. There were no Israelis present,” Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal told Al Arabiya English.
Prince Faisal had previously denied rumors that a meeting between the two leaders took place in February.
Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08