Schenker, Yemeni Vice President, discuss listing Iran-backed Houthis terrorist

The Yemeni vice president stressed the importance of expediting the Houthi group's inclusion in the lists of terrorism on Sunday, reported local news agency.

He emphasized that the criminal approach of the coup militias places the international community in front of a significant responsibility to implement its global decisions and pressure them and their financiers in Tehran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, and the US ambassador to Yemen, he said, "The Houthi approach puts the international community in charge of responding to popular, political and legal demands to criminalize the group and quickly include it on terrorist lists," according to what was reported by the Yemeni News Agency.

He noted the continuous escalation of the Houthi coup militia, their lack of commitment to the Stockholm understandings, their exploitation in military escalation, the doubling of their ballistic attacks and drones on Yemeni cities and brothers in the Kingdom, and their committing crimes that outweigh what terrorist groups are practicing and their defiance and disdain for the international community and its decisions.

The complexity of the military landscape

"The Houthis, with the support of Iran, are compounding the military and political scene and exacerbating the human suffering of Yemenis," he said.

He also indicated that the government's priorities are to work to accelerate the Riyadh Agreement's implementation to bridge the rift and unify the ranks of the Yemenis, noting that the Yemenis refused to accept the Iranian experience or the experience of Hezbollah in Yemen.

For his part, the US Assistant Secretary of State renewed his country's support for the legitimate government and its willingness to strengthen various areas of cooperation, including the field of combating terrorism and the US government's support for the efforts of UN envoy Martin Griffiths to bring peace and its appreciation and call for the completion of the remainder of the Riyadh agreement to unite the Yemenis.

Terrorist organization

This has occurred while American sources told the "Washington Post" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may declare, later this week, the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.

According to the same sources, Pompeo is finalizing the Iranian-backed group's designation as a foreign terrorist organization.

And the "Washington Post" reported that the Houthi militia's declaration as a terrorist group comes within the framework of the maximum pressure policy that President Donald Trump's administration continues to follow in dealing with the Iranian regime.

The US National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, announced a week ago that the US options are open to deal with the Houthi militia in Yemen. He also called on Al-Houthi to turn away from Iran and stop attacking neighboring countries.

Read more:

US raised prospect of blacklisting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, says Oman FM

Iran-backed Houthis are behind Yemen's problems: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia tells UN Yemen’s Houthis to blame for attack on Aramco station in Jeddah

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 23:49 - GMT 20:49