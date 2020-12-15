UAE condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a ship transporting fuel in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, through a booby-trapped boat, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE considers this attack “new evidence of terrorist groups’ endeavors to undermine security and stability in the region,” according to a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Additionally, WAM reported that the UAE “renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and the security of navigation and global trade.”

A fuel transport ship was subject to a terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat on Monday morning while it was anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

“The attack resulted in a small fire, which emergency units successfully extinguished. The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies,” SPA added.

Read more: Official sources confirm terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Jeddah: SPA

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 10:10 - GMT 07:10