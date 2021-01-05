Saudi Arabia’s ancient city AlUla hosts the 41st GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla will be hosting the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit of Gulf leaders for the first time on Tuesday.

Located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, AlUla is known for its rocky structures and ancient engravings. The city lies along the historic trade route linking the Arabian Peninsula, Syria and Egypt.

AlUla, which houses dozens of artefacts that date back to 900 B.C., is also on track to becoming the world’s largest open museum.

Visitors walk outside the tombs at the Madain Saleh antiquities site, AlUla. (File photo: Reuters)

In 2018, the carved mountains of AlUla put the city on UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list – the first Saudi Arabian site to go on the list.

The GCC Summit will be taking place at the Maraya Concert Hall, the world’s largest mirror-clad building according to the Guinness World Records.

A view of the facade of the Maraya (Arabic for “Mirror”) concert hall hosting the first “Winter at Tantora” music carnival in the ruins of Al-Ula. (File photo: AFP)

The 500-seat venue has hosted several cultural events, including the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The 41st GCC Summit is expected to see a signing ceremony unifying Qatar with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait three years after diplomatic and trade ties were severed.

In a sign of a major breakthrough between the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar on Monday night, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced ahead of the event.

