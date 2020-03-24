Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founding member Habib Barzegari dies of coronavirus

Habib Barzegari, a founding member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has died of coronavirus, state media reported on Tuesday.
Barzegari was a founding member of the IRGC in the city of Meybod in Iran’s central province of Yazd, according to state media.
Barzegari was also an advisor to the representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Meybod.
At least 16 Iranian regime figures have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.
As of Tuesday, 1,934 in Iran have died from the coronavirus, and there are 24,811 confirmed cases.
